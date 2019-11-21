ARL pulls dozens of dogs, cats out of Des Moines home

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is caring for 26 animals pulled from a Des Moines home.

Twenty-one dogs and five cats were taken from the home. The ARL says the animals were covered in their own filth, crawling with fleas and suffering from hair loss and skin infections.

Courtesy Animal Rescue League of Iowa

The ARL says the smell of urine in the home was so strong that it burned rescuers’ eyes and lungs.

All of the animals are expected to survive. The ARL is asking for donations to help care for them, especially for covering medical expenses. Donations can be made online at a page setup to monitor these rescued animals.

HELP NEEDED: 26 animals crammed in a small, feces-filled house in Des Moines have been rescued and are now safe at the… Posted by Animal Rescue League of Iowa on Wednesday, November 20, 2019

