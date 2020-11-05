ARL of Iowa rescuing more than a dozen cats from central Iowa home

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says it is in the midst of rescuing more than a dozen cats left starving in deplorable conditions.

The ARL isn’t saying where the rescue is happening. they say at least 15 cats are expected at their Des Moines facility this week from the home. The ARL says the cats were abandoned in the home with no food or water. The home was covered in cat feces and the animals are inflicted with fleas, mites and roundworms. Many of the cats were extremely underweight, with one adult weighing just 3.8 pounds.

The ARL is asking for donations to help care for these cats and the hundreds of other animals for whom they are currently housing.