ARL of Iowa: 11 birds in Des Moines home found living in deplorable conditions

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) has rescued multiple exotic birds that were living in poor conditions in Des Moines.

Officials with ARL said when their staff and police arrived at a home in Des Moines, they found a total of 11 birds living in deplorable conditions. The birds were living in disclosures described as filthy, as feces covered the bottom bars of their cages.

Officials also reported that rodent droppings and nearly a foot of trash covered the floors of the house. The rescue team had to dig trash and debris out of the doorway to the room the birds were in. Air quality was poor because dust from the birds was so thick, and rescuers were covered by the dust when they left the home, they said.

The 11 birds rescued consisted of 3 Moluccan cockatoos, 4 Goffin’s cockatoos, 2 Amazon parrots, and 2 cockatiels. They were taken to clean enclosures at the Animal Rescue League, and a veterinary team awaited their arrival.

Courtesy of Animal Rescue League of Iowa

Courtesy of Animal Rescue League of Iowa

The ARL said the birds had not been cared for properly, and a cockatoo’s beak was grown out so far that it almost touched her breast which impedes the way she eats. Another bird had extremely long nails that curled into an entire circle. Some of the birds had missing feathers, and one bird had a wound in her chest area from self-mutilation.

An investigation into the living conditions of these birds is on-going. Donations for the rescued birds can be sent on this website.

