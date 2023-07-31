APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — An Arkansas man was killed after he allegedly jumped off a boat and then was hit by it at Lake Rathbun Friday afternoon.

At around 3:51 p.m., emergency personnel from several local agencies responded to a report of a man who had been hit by a boat and had not surfaced in the Bridgeview area of the lake.

According to the Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office, a 36-year-old man was a passenger on a 1997 24-foot Lowe Pontoon boat with six other people. The male, for unknown reasons, left the bow of the boat, entered the water, and then was struck by the boat, the sheriff’s office said.

Rescue divers and specialized search and rescue equipment were deployed. At around 8:52 p.m., the man’s body was recovered, the sheriff’s office said. The victim’s name has not been released.

An autopsy will be performed by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the exact cause and manner of death. The investigation into the man’s death is ongoing.