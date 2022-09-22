DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — An Arizona woman was sentenced in federal court to six years in prison for allegedly conspiring to damage several locations of the Dakota Access Pipeline in Iowa and South Dakota.

Ruby Katherine Montoya, 32, was charged with conspiracy to damage an energy facility. Montoya was ordered to serve three years of supervised release following her prison term and pay $3,198,512.70 in restitution.

According to court documents, Montoya conspired with co-defendant Jessica Reznicek and other individuals between November 8, 2016 to May 2, 2017 to damage the Dakota Access Pipeline at locations in the Southern District of Iowa, Northern District of Iowa, and the District of South Dakota.

The United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Iowa said in a press release that Montoya admitted to damaging and attempting to damage the pipeline by using an oxyacetylene cutting torch to burn holes in the pipeline and set pipeline instrumentation and equipment in Mahaska, Boone, and Wapello Counties on fire.

Following the sentence, FBI Omaha Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel said, “the sentence received by Ruby Montoya sends a clear message that those who commit violence through an act of domestic terrorism will be identified, investigated, and prosecuted. The FBI is committed to protecting the American people.”

Reznicek was sentenced to 96 months in prison on June 30, 2021 for conspiracy to damage an energy facility.