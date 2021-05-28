Man accused of taking girl to Iowa without her parents knowing, police say

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale say a man has been arrested for allegedly taking a 15-year-old girl out of state without her parents’ knowledge.

Police say 21-year-old Kadin Alexander Daniel of Glendale is accused of buying plane tickets to Iowa for himself and the girl.

They say detectives are working with police in other states to investigate possible sexual conduct with a minor offenses that occurred within their jurisdiction involving Daniel.

The girl’s parents reported her as a possible runaway. Iowa police contacted the parents 12 hours later that she was found and was possibly with a former school employee, identified as Daniel.