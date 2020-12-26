Argument leads to deadly Christmas night shooting in Iowa

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man fatally shot a relative on Christmas Day in an Iowa home.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s deputies responded around 4:30 p.m. after a resident called 911 to report that there had been a shooting between family members.

The wounded man was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies determined that there was an argument before the shooting.

Capt. Mark Herbst of the sheriff’s department said in a news release that the investigation is ongoing and no names were immediately released.

