Anti-immigration poster causing stir for using image of Mollie Tibbets

IOWA CITY, Iowa (CNN) – Anti-immigration posters seen on the University of Iowa campus are causing quite a stir this week.

The posters feature a picture of Mollie Tibbetts, the college student who was killed last year while out on a run.

The man charged in her death is an undocumented immigrant from Mexico.

Breck Goodman, a friend of Tibbetts, says the posters go against everything she stood for.

“She was all-inclusive, all-loving, all-caring. Come as you are and be who you are. Just to see her being used in the opposite light of that is painful, honestly. It hurts,” Goodman said.

The university is now asking people to report the posters, saying they “do not reflect the values of the institution.”

The man charged with Mollie Tibbetts’ death will go to trial on November 12 in Woodbury County.