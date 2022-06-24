DES MOINES, Iowa — Local leaders were reacting to the US Supreme Court ruling which overturned Roe v. Wade. The ruling made abortion legal in the U.S. since the 1970s.

“Roe versus Wade is overturned 50 years later and after 62 million babies dead,” said Iowa Family Leader CEO Bob Vanderplaats. “The good news is we’re just praising God for a lot of answered prayer in the overturning of Roe v. Wade.”

Vanderplaats said Iowa’s Supreme Court may have to revisit a ruling that struck down a fetal heartbeat bill, which would have shortened the window for legal abortions in the state.

Iowa’s Right to Life Executive Director was attending a national Right to Life Conference when she got the word about the court ruling.

“Along with other pro-life organizations, we’re just really cautious as we move forward knowing that our work isn’t done. Although the news is obviously in favor of what we would want we’re still going to make sure we communicate,” said Kristi Judkins of Iowa Right to Life. “We’re going be there to support our pro-life organizations and we’ll be there for women and families who need connections to resources.”

A news conference was held by Planned Parenthood for the North Central Region which includes states in the upper Midwest. They emphasized that abortion is still legal in Iowa. They also mentioned more doctors may be hired here to treat patients coming from states like South Dakota, where abortion is now illegal.

Abortions are also legal in Nebraska, and in Minnesota. Wisconsin had outlawed abortion prior to Roe v. Wade and are going to reimplement that law.

“Today is an absolutely horrible, devastating day. I don’t think there are words to describe what a shattering moment this is for women in our country,” said Sarah Stoesz, CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States. “The Supreme Court has taken an absolute knife to Roe and our protections.”

“This is a devastating day that is very concerning for the healthcare of women and our communities are broken,” said Sarah Traxler, chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood North Central States. “I’m angry that we are going to be faced with a public health emergency.”

Stoesz encouraged people to get out and vote in November to try to prevent any more rights from being taken away. She also encouraged anyone protesting to do so peacefully.