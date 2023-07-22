DES MOINES, Iowa — Another teen has pled guilty to first-degree murder in the East High School shooting that killed one teen and critically injured two others in 2022.

On March 7, 2022 15-year-old Jose Lopez-Perez, Kemery Ortega and Jessica Lopez Torres were injured during a drive-by shooting outside of East High School. Lopez-Perez passed away from his injuries.

Nyang Mai Chamdual, 16, has pled guilty to First-Degree Murder in the case. Chamdual, who was 14 at the time of the shooting, will return to juvenile court custody until he turns 18. Once he turns 18 he will be sentenced in adult court and could face life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Chamdual is the third defendant to plead guilty to First-Degree Murder in the case. Seven other teens were charged in the case and all but one has pleaded guilty. The other defendants and their charges are as follows: