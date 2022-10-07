DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Another teen accused in a deadly shooting outside a Des Moines school is preparing to take a plea deal.

Court documents show a hearing will be set next week in the matter. Henry Valladares Amaya is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and two counts of willful injury. He is one of ten teenagers charged in the drive-by shooting outside Des Moines East High School in March.

Fifteen-year-old Jose Lopez was killed in the March attack. Two teen girls were seriously injured.

Valladares Amaya was scheduled to go on trial in March of next year, but court records show a plea in the works. A hearing is set for October 14.



Some of the other teens charged in the deadly shooting have also taken plea deals.

Seventeen-year-old Manuel Buezo entered a guilty plea of second-degree murder last week. Sixteen-year-old Kevin Martinez pleaded guilty to two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Earlier this week, 18-year-old Gumaro Marquez Jacobo pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact, person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon, and providing a pistol to a person under the age of 21.