Another staff assault reported at Anamosa prison on Wednesday

ANAMOSA, IOWA — A prison guard suffered an arm injury after being attacked by an inmate this morning at Anamosa State Penitentiary, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

The DOC says an inmate began “acting in a violent manner” during a virtual court hearing. Two officers were able to restrain the inmate. One of those officers was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of a “soft tissue injury to his arm”, according to the DOC. The other officer was not injured.

The inmates name has not been released.

The assault comes two months after two employees at the Anamosa prison were killed during a failed escape attempt.

Last month, bomb-making supplies were found in an inmate’s cell at the prison. Another assault was reported in April as well.