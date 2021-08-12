Another possible GOP presidential candidate to campaign for Iowa Congresswoman

MARION, Iowa — Tom Cotton will join Ted Cruz and become the second potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate who will campaign on behalf of 1st District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, for a fundraiser this month.

Cotton, a U.S. senator from Arkansas, will headline the “Iowa Prime” fundraiser on August 20th in Fayette County.

In a statement, Cotton said, “I’m thrilled to join Congresswoman Ashley Hinson later this month in Iowa. Ashley is a force to be reckoned with in Washington—she is fighting Nancy Pelosi’s radical agenda and defending our values, our Constitution, and Iowa’s taxpayers every single day. Together we are going to take back the House in 2022.”

Cotton campaigned with longtime U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley in Sioux Center in June, which featured a dueling pushup demonstration between the two.

Hinson, who hasn’t officially declared her re-election campaign for a second term, previously announced that U.S. Senator Ted Cruz–a Texas Republican who won Iowa’s 2016 Caucuses–would take part in a barbecue fundraiser at the Linn County Fairgrounds on August 28th.

(Image courtesy: Ashley Hinson for Congress).

Hinson’s former Cedar Rapids television station co-worker, Liz Mathis, declared that she is running for the Democratic nomination in the 1st District.