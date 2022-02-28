DES MOINES, Iowa – A big shake-up is coming to Iowa’s largest school district. The superintendent for Des Moines Public Schools has announced he is resigning.

Dr. Tom Ahart made the announcement at a news conference Monday morning at Central Campus.

Des Moines School Board Chair Dwana Bradley also spoke and offered her thanks to Ahart for his service and dedication to the district. “In working with Dr. Ahart over the past three years, I have found him to be accessible, candid, and sincere in his approach to his work. His commitment to DMPS is evidenced by the opportunities he took to advance our district and the role and importance of public education and the multiple ways he showed up for our staff and our students,” said Bradley.

Bradley revealed Ahart’s resignation is effective June 30th and that in the weeks to come the district will name an interim superintendent for the 2022-23 school year.

The district plans to conduct a nationwide search for a new superintendent to be in place by the 2023-23 school year.

Ahart read the following statement during the news conference:

For the past decade, I have awakened every morning and traveled to our district office as Superintendent of the Des Moines Public School district with the weight of the hopes and dreams of 31,000 children on my mind.

In a state I treasure, a city I love, and a community that has embraced my vision to provide equitable opportunities and outcomes for ALL children – even during some of the most turbulent moments of our lives. School shootings, wild midwestern weather, budget shortfalls and a period in time I’m sure none of us will ever forget – the insidious COVID-19 pandemic. But soon, that will change.

After deep thought and careful deliberation with my family, I have decided to step down as Superintendent of our beloved school district. (pause)

This decision comes after ten transformational years of putting students first and working side by side with some of the most distinguished professionals in education.

Though my heart is heavy when I think of my final moments with DMPS, I remain fully committed to the work of implementing our collective vision for students.

As I reflect on this very humbling, soul-wrenching work, I feel an enormous sense of satisfaction knowing the systems and tools we have put in place will continue to amplify our educational ambition for the most underserved students in this district.

Aristotle once said, “The roots of education are bitter, but the fruit is sweet.” Words that serve as a great reminder that nothing of great importance is ever accomplished without hard work and dedication. Nothing. Absolutely nothing.

I could not have done this work alone. I am forever indebted to the supportive teachers who rolled up their sleeves, resilient principals who burned the midnight oil and our collaborative district leadership and support staff who invested their time, heart and energy to ensure the next generation is ready for our global future. And, they are ready.

I will always hold gratitude in my heart for this community. Des Moines is where I have truly grown as an educator. Des Moines is where I have raised my family. Des Moines will always be home.

And, this work has been tough.

Des Moines is different than other school districts in Iowa. As big cities go, Des Moines is a small one, but being an urban center in a traditionally rural state brings with it unique challenges and unique rewards. But, with each obstacle we’ve faced, we forged ahead.

With over 31,000 students, we are nearly double the size of Cedar Rapids, Iowa’s second-largest school district. We educate more children than the public school districts of Kansas City, Indianapolis, Minneapolis; Pittsburgh; San Jose, and St. Louis. DMPS has one-tenth the enrollment of Chicago Public Schools yet has a greater proportion of students receiving free- and reduced-price lunch—76 percent, compared to their 69 percent. Add to this, our proportion of students identified as English-Language Learners is on par with theirs. Something not many would believe, but it’s true and we’ve met every challenge with a viable solution for our students.

Indeed, Des Moines is truly an international city. DMPS students speak 83 languages and hail from 109 nations.

These factors bring challenges with them. However, without challenges, there would be no accomplishments, and I could not be prouder of what we have achieved.

The driving force of my administration has always been leaning heavily into providing equitable opportunities for our students, faculty and staff. This has been an absolute non-negotiable for me.

We implemented standards-based grading, redrew district boundaries, made every school a school of choice, increased enrollment in Advanced Placement courses, and dramatically shifted the composition of the student body attending Central Campus and Central Academy. We built a state-of-the-art early childhood center in our urban core, created a Center for New Americans, developed an urban leadership program, and we have better empowered student voice.

We’ve been busy.

THIS HAS BEEN MY LIFE’S WORK. Equity isn’t a buzz word for me. It’s at the core, at the very heart of my work and has been since the start of my tenure. The BLUE contract – with its accompanying Master of Science in Culturally Responsive Leadership – continues to transform our teaching staff, allowing us to retain 90 percent of our new teachers in a field where nearly half leave the profession within their first five years.

Our pipeline work in partnership with the Wallace Foundation has increased our percentage of building leaders of color. This makes me proud!

And while equity in academics has been my focus, I have also worked to ensure students learn in the best classrooms possible. Ten years ago, our district had 40 portable classrooms. Today, those have been eliminated, and all our students – regardless of zip code or program – learn in air-conditioned, brick-and-mortar buildings, including two newly constructed schools. In addition, we have won accolades for our energy-efficient buildings, which are better for the environment and allow us to drive millions more general fund dollars into instruction.

That brings me to another major focus of my administration—fiscal responsibility and stewardship. For ten strong, consecutive years, we’ve maintained a healthy fund balance and spending authority balance, despite the last ten years being the worst in the state’s history for school funding. And two years ago, we passed the district’s first maximum voter-approved, Physical Plant and Equipment Levy, providing an additional $6.5 million annually to support student technology while at the same time lowering the tax burden for our community. DMPS is fiscally sound, producing more college-ready graduates, with fewer resources than many districts across this nation. I am proud.

And finally, as I bid Des Moines farewell, I can’t help but reflect on our 2019 record-high graduation rate. A major accomplishment that was only achieved through true collaboration and the hard work of our students – many who had been counted out. In the glory of that moment, I thought of the profound words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a civil rights icon, “Intelligence plus character, that is the goal of true education.”

Goodbye Des Moines! Through tears, sweat, laughs, civil unrest and even a global pandemic—our great American city, in the heart of our beautiful nation, proves our educational system is resilient, and although we may face the impossible, together we are still capable of producing leaders for the world stage of tomorrow.

Thank you for your time this afternoon, your support and allowing me to serve you all for a decade of challenges and triumphs. I am truly grateful!

Dr. Thomas Ahart