DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – Police now say a second person has been charged in the kidnapping of a Des Moines woman that happened over the weekend.

Jessica Wheeler

The Des Moines Police Department has arrested 34-year-old Jessica Wheeler on one count of first-degree kidnapping for conspiring with 40-year-old Jordan Mangum in the alleged abduction and crimes committed against the victim.

Mangum, of Indianola, is charged with first-degree kidnapping, willful injury, and violation of a no-contact order. Police say he abducted his 32-year-old ex-girlfriend from her Des Moines home early Saturday morning. Mangum allegedly held the victim at a residence in Indianola and then drove her to Clarke County where officials say he choked her, ran her over with a vehicle, and slashed her throat.

The victim was left on the street outside of the Clarke County hospital Saturday night.

According to DMPD evidence, Wheeler was also involved in the alleged crimes.

The victim remains hospitalized.