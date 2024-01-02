JOHNSTON, Iowa (WHO) — Book bans have been in the news headlines a lot recently, especially with Senate File 496 here in Iowa.

A group of Iowa moms started a non-profit to keep banned books in the hands of students. It’s called Annie’s Foundation. It was created in memory of Ann Lohry-Smith, a parent who brought the group together but died in June of 2022.

Calyn Thompson sat down with President Sarah Hayden Parris about their upcoming giveaways amid the legal challenges.

