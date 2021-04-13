Ankeny Police seek more information about alleged weekend assault

ANKENY, IOWA (WHO) — Authorities in Ankeny say they are aware of rumors of a racially motivated attack happening in their city but they can’t find any evidence of it themselves.

A now-deleted Facebook post shared over the weekend claimed that an Asian male had been assaulted at an Ankeny gas station in a racially motivated attack.

The post said the unnamed victim remained hospitalized. Ankeny police say there are no records of any reported assaults or anyone being transported to a hospital from a gas station over the weekend.

Ankeny Police say they’ve spoken with the author of the Facebook post which has since been deleted. Police say the author of the post would not offer any further details about the victim or the incident.

Ankeny Police ask anyone with information about the alleged incident to call them at 515-289-5240. They are asking for anyone with firsthand information.