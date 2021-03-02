Ankeny Police investigating after ‘suspicious device’ forces evacuation of polling place

ANKENY, Iowa – A polling place in Ankeny was evacuated Tuesday morning after a passerby noticed a suspicious device in the grass near the building.

Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald says it was found around 9:30 a.m. outside the Lakeside Center at 400 NW Lakeshore Drive and described the device as a metal piece with two end caps, “similar to a pipe bomb.”

Fitzgerald said the polling place was closed and as a precaution, the other polling places in Ankeny were made aware of the situation and checked out. No other similar incidences were reported.

Sgt. Corey Schneben with the Ankeny Police Department says the State Fire Marshals Office was called in and the device has been, “made safe.”

Police say there is no danger to the public from the device but the investigation into its origin continues.

The Lakeside Center has since reopened. The incident did not affect the votes that had already been cast at that location.

Anyone with any information about the device is asked to call the Ankeny Police Department at 515-289-5240 or Polk County Dispatch at 515-286-3333 and ask to speak with an officer from the Ankeny Police Department.