ANKENY, IOWA (WHO) — An Ankeny man is charged with robbery after he allegedly tried to rob a gas station while pretending to be armed after a clerk refused to sell him alcohol.

The incident happened at the Kum & Go at 1025 E. 1st Street around midnight on Tuesday.

A clerk at the store said he refused to sell alcohol to a man who didn’t have an ID. A few minutes later, the man returned to the store “holding an item the clerk knew was not a firearm” – according to Ankeny Police – and demanded money from the cash register. The clerk refused to give up any money and the suspect left.

33-year-old Eric Storm was arrested on Wednesday by Ankeny Police and charged with 2nd Degree Robbery, a class C Felony.