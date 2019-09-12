Animal Rescue of League of Iowa rescued record number of animals in August

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) announced that August was its biggest life-saving month in the organization’s 93 year history.

According to the ARL, the league rescued a total of 1,081 pets during the month of August. It is also the first time where the ARL has rescued more than 1,000 animals in a single month.

The ARL released these numbers for the month of August:

738 pets were adopted to new families, 178 lost pets were reunited with their owners, 91 pets were transferred to other licensed, qualified shelters and rescues that we partner with, and 74 cats were trapped, neutered and returned to their natural habitat through our Operation CatSnip program. Our live release rate for 2019 stands at 91%. Adopted: 170 dogs, 512 cats, 44 small pets, 12 barn pets

Returned to Owner: 145 dogs, 27 cats, 5 small pets, 1 barn pet

Transferred: 16 dogs, 64 cats, 11 small pets — Animal Rescue League of Iowa

For more information about how to help the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, check out the link here.