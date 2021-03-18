Animal Rescue League of Iowa: Neglect on the rise in the state

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says they are seeing an increase in animal neglect cases.

In the past few weeks, a string of emaciated dogs have shown up at Iowa’s Animal Rescue League.

In particular, the organization has shared the stories of Jax and Bree. As a result of investigations into the two emaciated dogs, Dwight McNeal of Saylor Township was arrested and charged with animal neglect for Jax and Aaryn Westendorf and Cannon Kuper, both of Des Moines, were charged with animal neglect

The organization is urging Iowans to report any neglect they see.

“It’s a matter of the community being alert and people seeking out help and lets work on this situation together but there is no excuse with all the resources that are available,” said Tom Colvin with the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

Resources include free pet pantries. Donations to the ARL’s Full Bellies Food Fund will help feed Jax, Bree, and the other starving dogs at the ARL, as well as other pets.

If you need help taking care of your pets, the Iowa Animal Rescue League encourages you to contact them or your local non-emergency police line.