DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – A Des Moines woman is charged with animal neglect after officials said she starved a Great Dane, who weighed just 44 pounds when he was rescued Monday.

Alaxandria Byron, 26, was arrested Monday and booked into the Polk County Jail on a charge of animal neglect-death or serious injury. She has since been released.

According to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, one of its Animal Services Officers responded to a southside Des Moines apartment after receiving a tip about a dog needing urgent care. They found a Great Dane named Kal shut up in a crate with no food and water.

Courtesy: Animal Rescue League of Iowa

Officials with the ARL said Kal was “literally a skeleton” and would not have survived much longer without care.

Kal was severely underweight and dehydrated and the ARL said a careful refeeding program has been started along with administering IV fluids.

If you would like to contribute to Kal’s care you can make a donation here.