Animal neglect arrest made in case of puppy with embedded collar in neck

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says a man has been arrested in connection with the neglect of a puppy that was found to have a collar embedded in her neck.

According to the ARL, 21-year-old Jeremy Bronigan of Des Moines was arrested Thursday on a charge of animal neglect. He was booked into the Polk County Jail at 10:00 a.m. and is being held on a bond of $300.

The charge stems from the case of a puppy in distress that an ARL Animal Control Services officer responded to. The ARL says the puppy, Junie, suffered critical injuries to her neck because Bronigan had never adjusted the collar as she grew. The collar was digging into Junie’s neck.

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League of Iowa)



Emergency medical treatment was provided by the ARL which says the wound left once the collar was cut off was 1.5 inches deep and very close to her jugular. The puppy also had a severe infection from the wound.

The ARL continues to treat Junie and the pup will likely require surgery.