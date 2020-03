DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa lawmakers are taking a first step toward toughening animal laws after failing a year ago.

State Senators voted 44 to three on Wednesday to pass a bill making first offense animal torture, an aggravated misdemeanor that will also require a convicted offender to undergo up to three years of counseling.

Subsequent charges would be classified as a Class D felony.

The bill will now get consideration in the Iowa House.