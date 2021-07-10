Anamosa State Penitentiary officer assaulted, hospitalized as precaution

ANAMOSA, Iowa – An Anamosa State Penitentiary officer was hospitalized as a precaution following an assault by an inmate on Friday afternoon.
Officials said a correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate at the Anamosa State Penitentiary around 2:27 p.m.
According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, while the officer was supervising inmates, an inmate assaulted them with closed-fist strikes. The officer used pepper spray in defense, and other staff members restrained the inmate.
The officer was seen by medical staff and sent to a hospital as a precaution. The officer has returned to work. It was reported the inmate had no injuries.
This incident is still under investigation.