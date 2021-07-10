Anamosa State Penitentiary officer assaulted, hospitalized as precaution

FILE – Flags are flown at half staff in memory of the two prison workers killed in an escape attempt at the Anamosa State Penitentiary in Anamosa, Iowa, on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Lorena Schulte, a nurse and Robert McFarland, a correctional officer were killed by an inmate in the infirmary during an escape attempt. An inmate was also injured in the assault. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP)

ANAMOSA, Iowa – An Anamosa State Penitentiary officer was hospitalized as a precaution following an assault by an inmate on Friday afternoon.

Officials said a correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate at the Anamosa State Penitentiary around 2:27 p.m.

According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, while the officer was supervising inmates, an inmate assaulted them with closed-fist strikes. The officer used pepper spray in defense, and other staff members restrained the inmate.

The officer was seen by medical staff and sent to a hospital as a precaution. The officer has returned to work. It was reported the inmate had no injuries.

This incident is still under investigation.