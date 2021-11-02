Ames Police release name of weekend homicide victim in Elk’s Lodge shooting

AMES, IOWA (WHO) — The Ames Police Department says a Des Moines man was killed when several groups of people exchanged gunfire at an event on Friday night.

Police were called to the Elk’s Lodge at 522 Douglas Avenue just before midnight on a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found 23-year-old Stashaun Brown of Des Moines suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Mary Greeley Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Police have not made any arrests or named any suspects in their investigation. They say it appears that multiple groups of people who were at a private event at the Elk’s Lodge exchanged gunfire. Police are asking anyone who was at the Elk’s Lodge that night to contact them at 515-239-5533.