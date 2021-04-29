Ames police investigating ‘suspicious death’ of a toddler

AMES, IOWA (WHO) — The Ames Police Department is investigating the weekend death of a toddler as “suspicious”.

According to a news release from the police department, authorities were called to the 1200 block of Florida Avenue in Ames at 3:24pm on Saturday, April 24 for a “medical call involving a minor.”

An air ambulance was called to the scene to airlift the child to a Des Moines hospital. The child died on Sunday at the hospital. The child’s name hasn’t been released.

Both Ames Police and the Department of Human Services are investigating the death which is being called “suspicious”. No arrests have been made and authorities say there is no risk to the public.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Ames Police at 515-239-5133 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa by calling 515-223-1400 or online at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.