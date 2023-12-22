AMES, Iowa (WHO) — While temperatures outside don’t feel like late December, holiday lights are still bringing the festive spirit.

That’s true for one neighborhood in Ames which is home to the Skluz Family Light Show, a local holiday landmark for the community.

The home is unlike many Christmas decorations because it has a pixel-light display.

The homeowners started doing this five years ago and the display has grown so much. It started with 1,200-pixel lights and this year it has 10,000 lights on display.

They play Christmas music on a speaker and the house puts on a show to each song. The same music is also played on the radio station 94.1, so people can sit in their cars and watch the display.

Although it looks effortless, homeowner Mark Skluzacek said that it takes a lot of work. They have to plan every beat of the lights and plan every syllable for their props like the talking penguin and the talking stalkings.

He also said that putting on the light show is only possible with the support of his wife, Beth, and their two kids.

“The first time you see it up on the house, it really gets you excited and then seeing everyone else’s responses, especially my kids, and when we see the community come out and look at it, that’s probably the best parts of the whole thing,” said Skluzacek.

While the display looks extravagant, Skluzacek also said that so far, they’ve spent less than $7 on electricity for running the display. This is because according to Skluzacek, pixel lights operate differently than traditional Christmas lights.

The display will go down at the end of December this year, but they’re already planning for next year’s display with some new props to add and different Christmas songs to add to the list.