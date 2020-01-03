Ames Credit Union manager tells police that he stole about $250,000 from vault

AMES, Iowa (AP) – A credit union manager has been accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a branch he managed in Ames.

Henry Hill is jailed on charges of fraudulent practice and theft. His attorney declined to comment Friday.

Court records say Hill went to Des Moines Police and told officers that he’d stolen an estimated $250,000 from his Greater Iowa Credit Union branch vault over seven years.

An audit found the vault and some accounts were short nearly $431,000.

Station KCCI reports that Hill told police he came forward after the credit union brought in a new compliance officer who planned to conduct cash accounts.

