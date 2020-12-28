American Airlines to restore service to Dubuque airport

FILE – In this March 25, 2020, file photo, American Airlines jets sit idly at their gates as a jet arrives at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. American Airlines is telling 25,000 workers that they could lose their jobs in October because of the sharp drop in air travel during the virus pandemic. The airline said Wednesday, July 15, it was starting new offers of buyouts and partially paid leave, which it hopes will reduce the number of furloughs. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Commercial flights will resume at the Dubuque airport next month. Airport officials recently announced that American Airlines plans to restore service to the airport on Jan. 6.

The airline suspended flights out of Dubuque in October after cutting its flight schedule there several times in the spring as airline traffic plummeted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Molly Grover said the return of air service is an important milestone in the area’s recovery from the pandemic.