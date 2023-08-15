DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A group of Des Moines workers are set to return to their jobs after reaching an agreement with their employer.

More than 100 AMCOR workers walked off the job and went on strike last month. Now, after two weeks on the picket line, the Teamsters Local 238 members have approved a new contract.

“This is a victory,” said AMCOR employee Jake Versteegh. “We’re excited to get back to work.”

Workers say the four-year contract provides increased pay, adds an additional paid holiday, and provides more money for retirement accounts.

AMCOR manufactures packaging for food products like Capri Sun, Slim Jims, and pudding cups.