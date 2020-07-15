AMBER Alert issued for missing 10-year-old Davenport girl

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCAU) – An AMBER Alert is in effect for a missing 10-year-old Davenport girl.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety issued the alert before 1 a.m.

Breasia Terrell was first reported missing on July 10. Investigators describe Terrell as 4′5″ and weighing 75 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing an oversized white T-shirt, shorts, and pink or white flipflops. She is believed to be somewhere between Clinton and Davenport.

Investigators believe 47-year-old Henry Earl Dinkins kidnapped Terrell. Dinkins was arrested Friday for failing to register his address as a convicted sex offender. Dinkins is beleived to be the last person to see Terrell alive, but he claims he doesn’t know where she is.

Federal and local law enforcement along with volunteers are searching for Terrell.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.