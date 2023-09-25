ALTOONA, Iowa (WHO)– Amazon is giving back in a big way to local community schools Monday.

At 1:30 p.m. Amazon associates will present Centennial Elementary in Altoona with a series of school supplies, classroom items, and cash to go towards the purchase of behavior incentives to reward positive student behaviors.

The supplies will be distributed to three schools in the area Amazon serves and their employees live.

The three schools are Southeast Polk School districts’ Centennial Elementary and Willowbrook Elementary as well as Des Moines Public Schools’ Morris Elementary.