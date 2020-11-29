Altoona PD releases video of fatal police shooting outside motel

WARNING: The video above is graphic in nature.

ALTOONA, Iowa (WHO) — A grand jury determined two law enforcement officers were justified in shooting and killing a Des Moines man during a standoff outside an Altoona motel back in September, the Altoona Police Department announced on Friday.

On Sept. 7, Altoona Police Detective David Lowe and Polk County Deputy Jason Tart shot and killed 51-year-old Jeffrey Meyer outside a Motel 6 located at 3225 Adventureland Drive. The Altoona Police Department released dash camera video of the shooting on its Facebook page Friday.

According to the Altoona Police Department, officers were initially called out to the location around 8:33 a.m. on a report of a person with a weapon. Police say the responding officers attempted to de-escalate the situation and negotiated with Meyer for about 20 minutes. The dash camera video posted by the Altoona Police Department is sped up during that time and it is unclear what is being said. According to police, Meyer had multiple outbursts and told them he wanted officers to shoot him. Police also say Meyer reminded the officers that his gun was loaded.

“As the time spent negotiating with Meyer continued, the threat to the public remained. With Meyer’s emotions continuing to be unpredictable, and the nearby public unable to be completely removed from harm’s way, the decision to deploy less lethal bean bag rounds was ultimately made. This was done in attempt to get Meyer to comply and drop the weapon,” the police narration stated.

Officers fired the bean bag rounds and struck Meyer in his midsection. That’s when Meyer raised his firearm and shot toward the officers, according to police.

“Instead of complying, you will see Meyer raise his pistol towards the officers. Meyer escalated the situation to its fullest extent by taking this aggressive shooting stance, pointing his weapon at officers and firing his pistol towards the police,” the police narration stated.

In response, Lowe and Tart shot and killed Meyer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lowe and Tart were both place on paid administrative leave after the shooting. On Nov. 10, the grand jury declared the shooting justified. Lowe and Tart have returned to their assigned duties, according to the Altoona Police Department.