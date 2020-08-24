Alta man tased, arrested after fleeing from police

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – An Alta man was taken into custody after attempting to feel on foot from police on Sunday.
According to a release, Dalton Goodman, 25, of Alta was charged with the following:
- 2nd-degree theft, class D felony
- Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, class B felony
- Possession of drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanor
- Interference with official acts, simple misdemeanor
- Driving while revoked, simple misdemeanor
Spencer Police investigated a stolen motor vehicle at approximately 12:27 p.m. on August 23 in the 300 block of West 6th Street. When police attempted to make contact with Goodman, he attempted to flee police on foot, resulting in him getting tased.
Goodman is currently booked at the Clay County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
