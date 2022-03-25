DES MOINES, Iowa — In March of 2020 the All Iowa Auto Show opened to the public as usual with lots and lots of cars for people to see. But by Saturday, the show had to close before it’s last day as the state was limiting large gatherings due to the emerging COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think on Tuesday when we arrived that was when the NBA shut down and then on Wednesday minor-league baseball shut down and we were just like what’s going on,” said James Maurer, All-Iowa Car Show Organizer. “By the end of the week another state basketball tournament was still going on but on Friday that closed that to the public and it was family only and then on Saturday night the state health department said no gatherings of 250 people or more so we ended up closing on Sunday.”

Maurer thought that he might be off the show circuit for a couple of days.

“For me this is kind of an anniversary to getting back to normal,” said Maurer. “For me this is the last thing I did when they started it’s going to be one of the first things I do now that we’re past that.”

A small car show was held last year at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. This year’s show is smaller as well, not due to COVID, but due to shortages of inventory in the car industry.

The show will serve the purpose to let the people know what’s new in the major car groups, without the pressure to buy something.

“One of the things we pride ourselves on as if people can come down here, low pressure and just talk about it with some really good strong product experts,” said Mauer. “They don’t try to sell you the car today, they just want to help you make a good decision.”

The show features some eye-catching cars from Karl Kustoms. Also, the new Ford Bronco and the Mustang are here. GM has the new mid-engine Corvette. There engine looks like it is where the back seat would be on the car.

The show also has a couple of electric BMWs for the public to see. GM also is offering five models of cars for a live test drive on the streets of Des Moines.

The All Iowa Auto Show runs through Sunday.