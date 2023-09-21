ALGONA, Iowa (WHO) — The town of Algona said goodbye to Officer Kevin Cram on Wednesday. The 10-year veteran officer was killed while making an arrest of a man in Algona on September 13.

For the first time, Algona Police Chief Bo Miller made a statement about his fallen officer.

“I’d like to thank the citizens of Algona, Kossuth County, the State of Iowa, and this nation for the overwhelming support that we have received. Algona lost a great man. Kevin Cram was a son, a brother, a husband, and a father. Kevin Cram lived a life of being a hero, and he died one. Kevin loved his family, and he served the citizens of Algona with integrity, honor, and loyalty. Every law-enforcement officer should strive to meet Kevin‘s example. We at the Algona Police Department will continue to strive to meet Kevin’s example, for the citizens of Algona,” said Chief Miller.

As the Algona High School filled with family, friends, and community members, there were also hundreds of law enforcement officers from Iowa and other states. Over 700 officers were estimated to be in attendance.

“It’s just sad, It’s hard to believe that It happens in this size of a town, and the outpouring of people has been absolutely amazing,” said Iris Erdmann, who was watching people enter Algona High School as the service got underway.

Bill Cook closed his metalworking business in Algona for the day, out of respect for the family. He is connected to Kevin Cram’s family, in fact, Kevin’s grandfather works at the metal business.

“We knew Kevin very well because actually my wife babysat him when he was a kid and so the families were pretty tight,” said Cook.

Cook and friends were watching the service on their phones while sitting in the front yard.

“This was horrible, and it just does not happen in little towns like this, and so everybody’s devastated,” said Cook.

The hundreds of officers joined the funeral procession out of Algona, for a private family burial near Corwith.