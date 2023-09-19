ALGONA, Iowa (WHO) – Services for a fallen Algona police officer who was killed in the line of duty last week begin Tuesday.

Officer Kevin Cram

A public visitation for Officer Kevin Cram, a 10-year veteran of Iowa law enforcement, is being held Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Ed and Betty Wilcox Performing Arts Center at the Algona Community School.

Officer Cram was shot and killed while serving an arrest warrant in Algona on the evening of September 13. The suspected shooter was captured later that night in Minnesota. He is expected to be brought back to Iowa later this week to face a first-degree murder charge.

Doors open at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday for the public funeral service for Officer Cram. The service is scheduled to get underway at 10:30 a.m. at the same location as the visitation.

Following the funeral, a procession to the cemetery in Corwith is being held. The public is encouraged to show support for Officer Cram by lining the route of the procession and displaying flags, posters, and signs.

Procession route following Officer Kevin Cram’s funeral

The graveside service is not open to the public and will be attended by family and select law enforcement only.