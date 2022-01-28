DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — A taxpayer-funded tourism agency in Alabama is standing by its chief executive after he pleaded guilty to felony fraud in Iowa.

WDHN-TV reports that Visit Dothan released a statement after Aaron McCreight appeared in court saying it stood by a previous decision to retain him as president and chief executive.

McCreight could face as long as 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

The Alabama organization hired McCreight months after he was fired by GO Cedar Rapids, where he was accused of overstating revenue projections for a music festival.

He and a former colleague pleaded guilty Thursday.