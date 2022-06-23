Medical vital signs monitor instrument in a hospital. This health care device displays and monitors heart rate and oxygen levels in hospital patients

DES MOINES, Iowa — The American Heart Association has announced they will make a $9.3 million investment to expand and enhance rural health and stroke care across Iowa on Thursday.

The AHA says this will include a $6.3 million grant to fund Mission: Lifeline Stroke and a $3 million grant to help launch HeartCorps.

Mission: Lifeline Stroke focuses on improving the timely treatment of stroke patients. It brings together hospitals, emergency medical services and first responders, rehabilitation facilities, communications and regulatory agencies, and state and local governments to create a more proactive system in helping stroke patients.

In 2015 the AHA used a $4.6 million grant to launch Mission: Lifeline STEMI to reduce treatment times for acute cardiac care. ST Segment Elevation Myocardial Infraction (STEMI) is the most serious type of heart attack according to the AHA and it occurs when blood flow is completely blocked to the heart.

The AHA says the STEMI program was successful and the stroke program will build on that success. The association is providing $1.2 million to the Mission: Lifeline project, bringing the total funds available to launch the program to $7.5 million.

HeartCorps is a new public health workforce development program that serves rural communities across the United States. The program would provide resources to expand and enhance rural health care. The AHA says they will launch HeartCorps in Iowa this fall to recruit, train, and develop the program.

AmeriCorps will provide $8.6 million in addition to the AHA’s $3 million grant to launch HeartCorps, bringing the total funds to the project to $11.6 million.