After shooting, four teenagers cited for violating Iowa ban on gatherings

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Four teenagers linked to a large fight that ended in a shooting at a Cedar Rapids park have been charged with violating Iowa’s social distancing rules.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said Wednesday that three adult teens and one juvenile were cited for violating the state’s temporary ban on social gatherings larger than 10.

Gov. Kim Reynolds imposed the ban on March 17 to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

They’re charged with a simple misdemeanor for failing to follow a public health order.

Such crimes usually involve a fine of up to $625.