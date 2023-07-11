DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — On Tuesday Iowa lawmakers will gavel in at the Iowa Capitol building to debate a bill that would prohibit abortions in the state when a fetal heartbeat is detected.

The 2018 bill that Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed into law went through many legal hurdles, just recently the Iowa Supreme Court, in a split decision, blocked the legislation from being state law.

That’s why the governor is calling the special session, in an attempt to pass the same bill as the version five years ago. With the only exceptions being rape, incest and concerns for the life of the mother.

Ahead of tomorrow’s special session, advocates on both sides of the issue are speaking out about the proposed bill. Planned Parenthood of North Central States is already planning on their challenge to this bill.

“We will do our best to challenge it. We will comply while it is in effect, but we will still provide abortion care up to what is legal,” said Dr. Sarah Traxler, the Chief Medical Officer and an abortion provider at Planned Parenthood North Central States. “So there are plenty of people that present to us prior to embryonic cardiac activity, so we will keep seeing those patients. We will fight our way back to the Iowa Supreme Court when this law goes into effect.”

Planned Parenthood of North Central States said abortion is healthcare. The group is concerned about the health of Iowans if this legislation is passed, fearing people may pursue unsafe abortion procedures.

Pulse Life Advocates do not view abortion as healthcare.

“The answer to any kind of social problem is not killing your unborn child,” said Maggie DeWitte, the executive director of the advocacy group. “We would have estimated that it (the 2018 bill) would have saved about 2,000 Iowans lives every year. So it really is a life or death issue.”

DeWitte talked about the 55 pregnancy resource centers in the state as options for women who are nervous about an unplanned pregnancy.

The Iowa House and Senate gavel in at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, with a public hearing shortly following. Right now both chambers are planning to debate the bill on the floor tomorrow.