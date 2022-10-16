SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The journey to legalize marijuana in Iowa continues, and an advocacy group based in Des Moines is taking the issue to the statehouse.

Bradley Knott started the Campaign for Sensible Cannabis Laws in January. The campaign has been collecting signatures to bring the cannabis reform debate to the floor of the Iowa statehouse.

“Just looking around the political landscape it seemed like this was the time for cannabis reform in Iowa,” said Knott, “Illinois is making millions of dollars on it and all the states around us are moving in that direction and I don’t think Iowa should be left behind.”

While the campaign was at the statehouse, Democratic Iowa State Representative Marti Anderson indicated that the bill was ready to go.

“The Iowa house democratic caucus has adopted a bill to make recreational marijuana legal in Iowa,” said Anderson, “We have been working on that for about a year and it is going to be introduced in this upcoming legislature.”

According to Anderson, the potential tax dollars would be able to benefit the state in many ways if recreational marijuana was legal.

Libertarian candidate for Governor Rick Stewart also showed his support for the campaign during the reform meeting.

“I am going to pardon every non-violent drug criminal in the entire state, and I can’t pass a law [if] I’m only the governor,” said Stewart, “But once the police and the law enforcement authorities know that everybody, they arrest for a non-violent drug offense is gonna get a pardon as soon as I hear about it then they are going to quit arresting people.”

Cannabis reform may be a topic of discussion at the Iowa Gubernatorial Debate on Monday according to Democratic Candidate for Governor Deidra DeJear.