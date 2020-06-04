Adventureland to reopen for summer

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – An entertainment staple near Des Moines is set to reopen for the summer season.

Adventureland Resort will be open at 50% capacity on Friday to the general public. The resort previously opened to season pass holders on Wednesday and Thursday

Visitors should expect to see social distancing and hygienic guidelines through out the resort due to continued COVID-19 precautions.

The resort will operate under reduced hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and not all attractions will be open.

Some attractions will be remain closed because they need deeper sanitation. The park is also still in the process of filling out its staff for the season.

