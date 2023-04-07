ALTOONA, Iowa – Adventureland’s first log ride opened back in 1974 and nearly 50 years later, and eight years after the ride closed, the park is preparing to open a new log ride. It’s among several other new rides and attractions slated to make their debut this year.

Park staff took us on a “hard-hat” tour Wednesday. Work on the new log ride Drakken Falls and a new rollercoaster The Flying Viking is still underway. They will be open in time for the 2023 season.

Workers also spent the offseason cleaning, painting, and adding signage.

“We will be adding tables and chairs on Main Street. So, this will be area that you can come in get your candy, get your fudge, if you want ice cream, something from Doc and Leone’s — we’ll have tables and chairs along here so it’s kind of that outdoor café-type experience,” said Alex Payne, Regional Public Relations Manager for the park’s parent company Palace Entertainment.

Adventureland will open for the season on weekends starting May 6th. Adventure Bay Waterpark will open on May 27th.