Adventureland opens on weekends to general public

ALTOONA, Iowa – If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, Adventureland opens to the general public on Saturday, May 8.

While season ticket holders kicked off things last weekend, anyone and everyone are now invited to join the fun.

“People can bring their families, it’s for all ages,” Spokesperson Molly Vincent said. “I think it’s got a lot of tradition in the Midwest, in Iowa in particular with family vacations and a lot of family memories over the last almost 50 years.”

On Saturdays, the park will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. On Sundays, from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Masks will not be required but can be worn if guests prefer. There will be no capacity restrictions so there’s no need to make any reservations.

“The 2020 season was different as it was for everyone,” Vincent said. “We were open the entire summer and I think the people that came out had a great time, but of course there were a subsection of the people that just weren’t comfortable being out in big groups. We’re really lucky to have an outdoor facility over 100 acres large so we have plenty of outdoor space. I think people are gonna come out this summer and have a great time.”

Come June, you may want to come early to get in line for Adventureland’s newest roller coaster: “Dragon Slayer.” It’s a 4D coaster that rotates riders independently.

Crews are still testing the new attraction with different configurations in weight, speed, and weather conditions.

“Adventureland Bay” water park is expected to open in late May. Memorial Day weekend is when the park opens full time. To see the schedule, click here.