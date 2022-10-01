ALTOONA, Iowa — Adventureland is holding its first Phantom Fall Fest starting Friday and running through October 30th. During the special event, guests will be able to tour haunted houses, scare zones, and ride rides.

Phantom Fall Fest will be held every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday throughout October. On the weekends the park will open at 1 p.m. so families can enjoy a more family-friendly environment. Once the sun goes down the kids’ rides close and the horror is kicked up a notch.

Alex Payne, The Regional Public Relations Manager for Adventureland said that to make the Phantom Fall Fest happen Adventureland tapped into professional scare companies.

“We’ve been working with local companies, national companies, and even some international help to be able to provide the best haunted attractions we can,” Payne said.

There are four haunted houses and three scare zones for Phantom Fall Fest as well as lots of Halloween-themed food and drinks.

There is also a chaperone policy that requires anyone under the age of 17 to have an adult with them at all times.

To learn more about Adventureland’s Phantom Fall Fest and where you can get tickets visit their website.