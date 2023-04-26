ALTOONA, Iowa (WHO) — Adventureland is putting in place a chaperone policy for the upcoming season.

Guests aged 17 and younger must be accompanied by an adult at least 21 years old to enter the park after 4:00 p.m. It was a policy the amusement park first tried out during Phantom Fall Fest last year.

Adventureland is also enacting a one-bag-per-guest rule. The maximum size allowed is 15″ by 15″ by 15″. Officials say all guests entering the park must pass through the weapons detection system at the front gate.

Aventureland’s first day open to the public this year is Saturday, May 6. The schedule sticks to Saturdays only until May 20 when the park will be open for a three-day weekend through May 22nd. Adventureland will also be open each day of the following three-day weekend, which is Memorial Day Weekend.

Starting June 2nd, the park will be open each day. Hours vary, so make sure to check the schedule.

