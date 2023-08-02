ALTOONA, Iowa — You could be the owner of one the boats from Adventureland’s iconic log ride.

Adventureland announced on Wednesday it will be auctioning off one of the last remaining log boats and will be donating all the proceeds to the Give Kids the World Village charity. The amusement park said the addition of the new log ride, Draken Falls, was one of the reasons it decided to auction off one of the old boats.

Give Kids the World Village is a non-profit organization that provides vacations for critically ill children and their families at an inclusive resort in Central Florida.

“We are excited to offer a one-of-a-kind opportunity to own a piece of Adventureland history while supporting Give Kids the World Village,” Mike Lusky, Adventureland general manager, said in a press release. “By participating in this auction, not only will fans have a chance to own a cherished piece of Adventureland’s history, but they will also be contributing to Give Kids the World Village, which has helped thousands of families here in Iowa and across the country.”

Adventureland will also be hosting a Coasting for Kids event. The event has participants raise money for the Give Kids the World Village charity. Those who raise more than $100 by Aug. 12 will receive admission, an exclusive ride time an hour before the park opens, lunch, a t-shirt, and more. The event will be held on Aug. 19.

For more information about the auction click here.