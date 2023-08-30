URBANDALE, Iowa — ADHD medicine has been in short supply for months but as kids head back to school parents are scrambling to make sure they have the medication they need.

John Forbes, a Pharmacist at Medicap Pharmacy in Urbandale, said that he has seen more parents struggling to deal with the shortage.

“We run into situations where that medication that they’ve been pretty well stabilized on is not available at the time so we work with their physician healthcare provider to try to provide alternatives. Sometimes that works and other times it doesn’t work that well because a child could be really maintained well on a specific med and when you have to change, sometimes there’s a little bit of an adjustment period for these meds to work better,” Forbes said.

Forbes recommends calling at least three days before the medication runs out to make sure that the pharmacy has time to fill the prescription or if it is out of stock, time to figure out and alternative.

Dr. Eric Haugen, a Pediatric Specialist at UnityPoint Iowa Methodist Medical Center, said that if a child runs out of medication and cannot get a refill in time, parents can contact their child’s school.

“I’ve had parents say actually that they’re in regular contact with their school, with their teacher through email or what have you. So like giving them the heads up so they understand like, it’s okay were just out today but were going to be back tomorrow, just to kind of give them that grace for what’s happening,” Dr. Haugen said.

Experts expect the ADHD medication shortage to last at least through the end of the year.